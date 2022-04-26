Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Hikari Tsushin Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,888,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 368,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,948,000 after buying an additional 25,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Bank of America cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.24.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $252.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $134.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.47. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

About Amgen (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.