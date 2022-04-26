Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.7% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 237,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,364,000 after acquiring an additional 21,898 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 558,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $156,151,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $248.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $253.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.04. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $233.32 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.26.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

