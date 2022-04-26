Savant Capital LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 244.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 11,913 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $516,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 126,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after purchasing an additional 16,085 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGD opened at $70.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.80. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.90 and a 52-week high of $82.63.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.