Savant Capital LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,964,901,000 after purchasing an additional 722,962 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,756,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,044,535,000 after purchasing an additional 392,308 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,855,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,541,000 after purchasing an additional 114,014 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,610,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,574,000 after purchasing an additional 439,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,312,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,103,000 after acquiring an additional 74,490 shares in the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.69.

NYSE:IBM opened at $139.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.52. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $125.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.54%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

