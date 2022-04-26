Savant Capital LLC Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $393.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $372.13 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.51.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

