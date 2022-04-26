Savant Capital LLC Has $2.74 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 32.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 48,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJS opened at $99.40 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $95.27 and a 1 year high of $111.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.12.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.