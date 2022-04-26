Savant Capital LLC Has $635,000 Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

AEP opened at $100.50 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $104.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.77 and a 200-day moving average of $89.96. The stock has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $272,194.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,056.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $607,729.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,061 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

