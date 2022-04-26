Savant Capital LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 215,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after buying an additional 22,799 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 597,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,796,000 after purchasing an additional 30,937 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,210,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,470,000 after purchasing an additional 150,301 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 79,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the period.

SPEM stock opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.66.

