Savant Capital LLC Raises Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.50.

NYSE:ITW opened at $204.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.09 and a 200-day moving average of $225.99. The company has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $195.25 and a one year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.34%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

