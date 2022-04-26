Savant Capital LLC Sells 14 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,246.04 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,796.45 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,233.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2,337.06. The firm has a market cap of $92.23 billion, a PE ratio of 79.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,746.48.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

