Savant Capital LLC Sells 1,608 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,390 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,456 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in eBay by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 1.3% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,422 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $53.63 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EBAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.88.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

