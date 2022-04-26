Savant Capital LLC Sells 1,680 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.30% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1,997.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 715.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWX opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.47. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $31.62 and a 12-month high of $38.70.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

