Savix (SVX) Trading Down 15.6% Over Last Week

Savix (SVX) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 26th. Savix has a total market capitalization of $118,026.39 and $168.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Savix coin can now be purchased for about $1.93 or 0.00005005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Savix has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00032996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00103608 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Savix Profile

SVX is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 146,366 coins and its circulating supply is 61,027 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Buying and Selling Savix

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

