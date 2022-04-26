SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%.

SBA Communications has a payout ratio of 56.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SBA Communications to earn $11.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $359.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.99 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $334.04 and a 200-day moving average of $340.89. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $281.45 and a 1-year high of $391.15.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,260 shares of company stock worth $1,404,992 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in SBA Communications by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in SBA Communications by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in SBA Communications by 212.3% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBAC. Moffett Nathanson cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $393.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.71.

About SBA Communications (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

