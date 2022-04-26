SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.72-$12.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.493-$2.533 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.46 billion.SBA Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

SBAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SBA Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $393.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $386.43.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded down $6.42 on Monday, hitting $359.94. The company had a trading volume of 965,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.99 and a beta of 0.44. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $281.45 and a twelve month high of $391.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $334.04 and a 200-day moving average of $340.89.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,260 shares of company stock worth $1,404,992. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 212.3% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

