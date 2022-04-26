Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Schlumberger has decreased its dividend by an average of 37.0% annually over the last three years. Schlumberger has a payout ratio of 19.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Schlumberger to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $38.69 on Tuesday. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $25.65 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,908. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 53,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 40,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 11,728 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $421,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens upped their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.41.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

