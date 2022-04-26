Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Receives $180.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $180.00.

Several analysts have commented on SBGSY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. from €150.00 ($161.29) to €160.00 ($172.04) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €180.00 ($193.55) to €175.00 ($188.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €200.00 ($215.05) to €185.00 ($198.92) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th.

OTCMKTS:SBGSY traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.70. 313,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,812. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $40.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.33.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

