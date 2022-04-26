Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Stake Boosted by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,765.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,285,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,394,000 after buying an additional 6,066,127 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,370.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,204,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,764 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,429,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 194.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 479,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,084,000 after purchasing an additional 316,605 shares during the period. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,168,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $56.96 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $60.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.62 and a 200-day moving average of $57.61.

