Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Avalon Advisory Group

Avalon Advisory Group cut its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,617 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Avalon Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Avalon Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000.

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.14. 563,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,537,703. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.94.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

