Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,425,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 387,834 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 2.50% of Science Applications International worth $119,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,866,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $416,381,000 after purchasing an additional 41,252 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 24.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,157,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,024,000 after buying an additional 227,498 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,214,000 after purchasing an additional 124,772 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 872,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,662,000 after purchasing an additional 32,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 601,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,431,000 after purchasing an additional 24,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAIC traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,931. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.89. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.78. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $96.50.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAIC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.86.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

