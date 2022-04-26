Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Scientific Games reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 143.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to $0.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.94. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $580.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Scientific Games’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SGMS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Scientific Games in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Scientific Games from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.45.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMS traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,529. Scientific Games has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $90.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.86.

In other news, Director Hamish Mclennan bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.03 per share, with a total value of $377,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the fourth quarter valued at $107,803,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,186,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,730,000 after buying an additional 714,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scientific Games Corporation, doing business as Light & Wonder Inc, develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

