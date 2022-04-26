Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Scor from €28.00 ($30.11) to €27.50 ($29.57) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Scor in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Scor from €31.50 ($33.87) to €33.00 ($35.48) in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Scor stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.79. 45,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.38. Scor has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $3.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71.

Scor ( OTCMKTS:SCRYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.16%. On average, analysts expect that Scor will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

