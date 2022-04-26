Scotiabank Boosts Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target to C$46.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FINGF. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.40.

OTCMKTS FINGF opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.19. Finning International has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $32.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.31%.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

