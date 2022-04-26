Scotiabank Raises Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target to C$46.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FTT has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.30.

Shares of TSE FTT opened at C$35.61 on Friday. Finning International has a 1 year low of C$29.71 and a 1 year high of C$40.22. The firm has a market cap of C$5.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.27.

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.76 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Finning International will post 2.7099999 EPS for the current year.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 2,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.50, for a total transaction of C$115,192.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 997 shares in the company, valued at C$38,384.50. Also, Senior Officer Anna Pia Marks sold 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.86, for a total value of C$239,639.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,816 shares in the company, valued at C$1,090,907.48. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,214 shares of company stock valued at $542,250.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

