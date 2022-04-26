Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.90

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.90 and last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 3360 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCU. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $33.50 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.85. The company has a market cap of $705.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.56.
In other news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 8,607 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $166,717.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 1.5% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 6.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 250.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.
About Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU)
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.
