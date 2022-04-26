Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.90

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.90 and last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 3360 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCU. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $33.50 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.85. The company has a market cap of $705.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.56.

Sculptor Capital Management ( NYSE:SCU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($3.14). Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $249.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 8,607 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $166,717.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 1.5% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 6.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 250.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

