SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) Trading Up 0.3%

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 122.80 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 122.80 ($1.57). Approximately 607,990 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,291,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122.40 ($1.56).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 118.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 116.30. The company has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 19.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a GBX 1.41 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.89%.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

