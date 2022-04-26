SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $60.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of SEI Investments have outperformed the industry over the past year. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three and met in one of the trailing four quarters. Its first-quarter 2022 results reflect higher revenues. Global presence, a diverse range of product offerings, strategic acquisitions and robust assets under management (AUM) balance are expected to continue driving growth. Additionally, technological innovations and rising demand for the SEI Wealth Platform (SWP) across financial institutions will also likely support financials. Nevertheless, steadily rising expenses might hurt the bottom-line growth. The company expects inflationary pressure on personnel costs to continue in the quarters ahead. Further, as the company’s business is mainly technology-driven, expenses related to the same will continue rising.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SEI Investments from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SEI Investments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Shares of SEIC opened at $56.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.60 and a 200-day moving average of $60.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $54.03 and a 52 week high of $65.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $581.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.41 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.72%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth $325,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 206,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,446,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEI Investments (Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

