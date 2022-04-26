SelfKey 1-Day Volume Tops $16.63 Million (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. During the last seven days, SelfKey has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One SelfKey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. SelfKey has a market capitalization of $42.37 million and approximately $16.63 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SelfKey Coin Profile

KEY is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,124,969,446 coins. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for SelfKey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org . SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

SelfKey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

