Semux (SEM) One Day Volume Tops $1.00

Semux (SEM) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. During the last week, Semux has traded down 75.1% against the US dollar. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Semux has a total market capitalization of $10,298.27 and approximately $1.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.11 or 0.00237245 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007247 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005834 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005080 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000806 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002407 BTC.

About Semux

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

