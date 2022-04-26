Serum (SRM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $74.32 Million

Serum (SRM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Serum coin can currently be bought for $2.14 or 0.00005568 BTC on major exchanges. Serum has a total market capitalization of $562.99 million and $74.32 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Serum has traded down 12.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Serum

Serum (CRYPTO:SRM) is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 263,244,669 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

