ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) to announce $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.12. ServisFirst Bancshares reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

SFBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServisFirst Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter worth $78,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter worth $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

SFBS stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,974. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.99. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $97.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.41%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

