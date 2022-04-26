Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sesen Bio Inc. is a late-stage company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. The company’s product portfolio includes Vicinium(TM) which is in its clinical trial, treats high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Sesen Bio Inc., formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

SESN opened at $0.44 on Friday. Sesen Bio has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $6.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82. The company has a market cap of $87.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.68.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. Analysts predict that Sesen Bio will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SESN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,488,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,994,000 after buying an additional 2,553,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,511,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 243.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 462,991 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 403,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. 24.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.

