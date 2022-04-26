Sessia (KICKS) Hits Market Cap of $272,205.62

Sessia (KICKS) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One Sessia coin can currently be purchased for $0.0300 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. Sessia has a total market cap of $272,205.62 and approximately $28,802.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sessia has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sessia

KICKS is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sessia’s official website is sessia.com . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Sessia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

