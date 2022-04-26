ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Shares Down 5%

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 1,597,589 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 693,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,176.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$214.17 million and a P/E ratio of -65.00.
About ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM)
See Also
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
- Synchrony Financial Stock is Ready to Slingshot Back Up
- Why These 3 Stocks Matter Most in the Dow
Receive News & Ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.