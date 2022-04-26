Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Shell Midstream Partners to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 100.00% and a return on equity of 103.11%. The company had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Shell Midstream Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SHLX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.01. 9,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.52. Shell Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jonestrading downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,857,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,919,000 after buying an additional 726,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,226,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,888,000 after buying an additional 298,091 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 97,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. 18.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

