Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Stock Price Up 9.2% After Strong Earnings

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) shares rose 9.2% on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $272.36 and last traded at $270.84. Approximately 20,312 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,613,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $248.02.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

SHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.26.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.04.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

