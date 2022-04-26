Shopping (SPI) Price Down 19.3% This Week

Shopping (SPI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Shopping has a market cap of $7.71 million and approximately $404,179.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Shopping has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. One Shopping coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.38 or 0.00021807 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00044229 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,852.63 or 0.07423036 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00046455 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 920,589 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

