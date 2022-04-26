Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on SMEGF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Siemens Energy from €30.00 ($32.26) to €28.00 ($30.11) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Siemens Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Siemens Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €22.00 ($23.66) price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Siemens Energy from €25.00 ($26.88) to €24.00 ($25.81) in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Siemens Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of SMEGF stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.08. 174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average is $24.37. Siemens Energy has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $35.59.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

