Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.10

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.12, with a volume of 52480 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.13.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from C$2.25 to C$1.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.11.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$183.01 million and a P/E ratio of -5.28.

Sierra Metals ( TSE:SMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$78.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$85.93 million. Analysts expect that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

