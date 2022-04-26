Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNT. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $62.07 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $65.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.99 and its 200 day moving average is $59.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.27%.

LNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

