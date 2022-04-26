Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $663,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,175 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,329,271,000 after buying an additional 3,998,777 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 23,223 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $45.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.53. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

