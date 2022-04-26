Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Invests $259,000 in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 10.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,579,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,190,000 after acquiring an additional 441,010 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,126,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,518,000 after acquiring an additional 915,604 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 236.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,263,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292,576 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 10.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,084,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,447,000 after purchasing an additional 202,301 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 9.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,983,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,177,000 after purchasing an additional 164,650 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $24.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.75. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.46 and a 1-year high of $43.39.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $664.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.14 million. Sonos had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 39.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 97,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $2,440,248.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $1,674,633.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,172,434.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,596 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,960. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SONO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

