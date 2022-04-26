Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Bank of America by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $37.29 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $35.93 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $300.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.67.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus increased their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

