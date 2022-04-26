Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.95

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.95 and last traded at C$3.95, with a volume of 213819 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.12.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SVM. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on Silvercorp Metals and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$701.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.28.

Silvercorp Metals ( TSE:SVM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$74.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$73.37 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total transaction of C$47,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$397,684.35. Insiders have sold a total of 23,500 shares of company stock worth $113,135 in the last three months.

About Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.