Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.95

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.95 and last traded at C$3.95, with a volume of 213819 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.12.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SVM. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on Silvercorp Metals and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$701.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.28.
In other news, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total transaction of C$47,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$397,684.35. Insiders have sold a total of 23,500 shares of company stock worth $113,135 in the last three months.
About Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM)
Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.
Recommended Stories
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.