Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $493.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.28 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share.

SSD stock opened at $107.22 on Tuesday. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $102.41 and a 1-year high of $141.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.97.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $58,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSD. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

SSD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simpson Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

