Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.07

Shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.07 and last traded at $18.07, with a volume of 160 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.49.

SHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $1.571 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 6.6%. This is a positive change from Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s previous annual dividend of $1.53. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. 0.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile (NYSE:SHI)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

