Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.07

Shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.07 and last traded at $18.07, with a volume of 160 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.49.
SHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.58.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. 0.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile (NYSE:SHI)
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
