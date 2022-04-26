Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

SHI stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $27.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $1.571 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s previous annual dividend of $1.53. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 30,736 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 3rd quarter worth about $611,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 3rd quarter worth about $426,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (Get Rating)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

