SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-$1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.12. SITE Centers also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.100-$1.150 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.20.

NYSE SITC traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,288. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.13. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $17.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 25.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SITE Centers will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.12%.

In other news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $153,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $590,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,358,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,749,000 after buying an additional 543,773 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,040,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,475,000 after purchasing an additional 502,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in SITE Centers by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 237,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

