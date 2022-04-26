SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.100-$1.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.SITE Centers also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.10-$1.15 EPS.

SITE Centers stock opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $17.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.60.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 6.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 106.12%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SITC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.20.

In other SITE Centers news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $153,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $590,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SITE Centers by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,358,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,749,000 after purchasing an additional 543,773 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,040,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,475,000 after purchasing an additional 502,800 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 61,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 31,367 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in SITE Centers by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 26,415 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth $365,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

