Skylands Capital LLC Boosts Stake in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 523,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,000 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in comScore were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCOR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in comScore by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in comScore in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in comScore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in comScore in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in comScore in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 67.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCOR shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of comScore from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of comScore in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider William Paul Livek acquired 130,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $330,205.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 8,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,458. The stock has a market cap of $193.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. comScore, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $5.25.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $96.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.09 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 13.89% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that comScore, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

